Ruben Vardanyan thanks Cher and Eric Esrailian for raising awareness about Artsakh blockade

Artsakh’s Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan has expressed gratitude to Cher and Eric Esrailian for their efforts in raising awareness about the ongoing blockade.

“Today, 120 thousand people, of which 30 thousand are children, are deprived of gas, electricity and all living supplies because our autocratic neighbor wants us to abandon our homeland,” Vardanyan said.

Thank you @cher and @esrailian for your efforts in raising awareness about AZ’s ongoing blockade of #Artsakh. Today, 120K people, of which 30K are children, are deprived of gas, electricity and all living supplies because our autocratic neighbor wants us to abandon our homeland. https://t.co/AFHEtufmSB — Ruben Vardanyan (@RubenVardanyan_) January 26, 2023

Armenian American superstar Cher (Cherylin Sarkissian) and physician, Emmy-nominated film producer, entrepreneur Eric Esrailian penned an Op-Ed, calling on political leaders in the United States, and the people of the world who care about justice and decency, to boycott and sanction the murderous regime of Azerbaijan.

“The barbaric Azerbaijani blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia has cut off the delivery of food and lifesaving supplies. This campaign of ethnic cleansing, and the brazen attempts at cultural erasure, are barbaric,” Cher and Esrailian said in an opinion piece published by Newsweek.