Protesters blocking the Lachin corridor are only helping to worsen the growing crisis, British MP Jill Mortimer says

Regardless of their motives, the protesters blocking the Lachin corridor are only helping to worsen the growing crisis, British MP Jill Mortimer said at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) debate on the humanitarian consequences of the blockade of the Lachin corridor.

“I urge all parties to the trilateral statement of the 9 November 2020 to reaffirm that the Republic of Azerbaijan shall guarantee safe movement of people, vehicles, and cargo in both directions along the Lachin corridor,” she said.

The MP noted that “this is the key to keep the situation with the freight within the framework of the rules-based international order as opposed to slipping back into further chaos and conflict.”

“It is unthinkable that this region will enter into a further period of violent conflict. And what will happen to those who will pay the price if this happens. I urge Armenia and Azerbaijan to save their people from further future catastrophe. For people to live as neighbors tomorrow, they must act as friends now,” she said.

“I am in no doubt that rights and wrongs have been committed and suffered by both sides, but the only way to protect the innocents who will suffer the terrible and inevitable harms of conflict is by reconciliation and a willingness to move forward, drawing a line and creating a positive narrative,” Jill Mortimer said, noting that “the first step is the reopening of the Lachin corridor.”

“Let the opening of the Lachin corridor be a new beginning, a new chapter in sincere and honest negotiations to suture these wounds. Let us seize the opportunity to build a future where Armenians and Azeris can live peacefully as neighbors,” she said.