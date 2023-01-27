Gunman storms Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran, killing one

A gunman armed with AK-47 assault rifle stormed the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran on Friday morning, killing an Azeri national and injuring two others, Tehran Times reports.

The man entered the embassy with his two young children, Tehran police chief Hossein Rahimi said.

Reportedly, the attack took place around 8:30 a.m. local time.

According to Rahimi, initial investigations show the attacker had personal motivations for the attack.

“In the initial investigation, the assailant stated that his motivation was personal and family problems.”

The assailant had been waiting outside the embassy and when one of the employees was parking his car, he drove and hit his car to the back of the employee’s vehicle, General Rahim said.

The attacker then took his Ak-47 rifle out of the car and starts shooting, opening his path into the mission, he added.

Azerbaijani media said the man killed in the attack was Orkhan Asgarov, who is the head of the security service of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the family of the victim as well as the Azeri government and people.

Kanaani said immediately after the incident Iranian police and security forces detained the attacker and he is now under investigation.