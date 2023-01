Stefanos Tsitsipas won against Karen Khachanov 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 in Australia . He’ll face the winner of the match between Serb Novak Djokovic, the No 4 seed, and American Tommy Paul in the final.

Tsitsipas, ranked No 4, will face the winner between Novak Djokovic and Tommy Paul in the final, with a chance to become Greece’s first grand slam champion at the age of 24.