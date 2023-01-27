Aurora’s Sunrise: Armenian genocide documentary to open MiradasDoc film festival in Spain

Armenian Genocide documentary Aurora’s Sunrise will open the MiradasDoc International Documentary Film Festival to be held in Tenerife, Spain, from January 27 to February 4, the Armenian Embassy in Spain informs.

The animated film based on the life story of Aurora (Arshaluys) Martikanyan, a survivor of the Armenian Genocide, was recognized as Best Animated Film at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

It has been screened in several countries of the world within the framework of prestigious international film festivals.

Aurora's Sunrise is directed by Inna Sahakyan, and tells the remarkable story of Aurora Mardiganian, who survived the Armenian Genocide as a teenager, and moved to the United States, where she starred in a 1919 silent Hollywood film based on her survival of the massacre.

Detailing the life of Aurora Mardiganian, this documentary interweaves testimony, archive footage and animation to tell her story.

The film premiered in competition at Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June 2022. It is a co-production between Armenia’s Bars Media, Lithuania’s Artbox Laisvalaikio Klubas and Germany’s Gebruder Beetz Filmproduktion.