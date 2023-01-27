Armenia FMs stresses the need for deployment of international mission to Artsakh

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iceland, Þórdís Kolbrún Gylfadóttir.

Minister Mirzoyan congratulated his counterpart on assuming the Presidency of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.

During the phone conversation, the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor was touched upon.

Ararat Mirzoyan highly appreciated the clear position expressed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iceland, Þórdís Kolbrún Gylfadóttir, as Chair of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe regarding the Lachin Corridor blockade.

Taking into account the deteriorating situation, the Armenian side emphasized the importance of the deployment of the international fact-finding mission to Nagorno-Karabakh and Lachin Corridor in order to assess the humanitarian situation on the ground.

The sides also discussed issues related to the deepening and expansion of Armenia-Iceland bilateral cooperation.