Argentina concerned about humanitarian situation caused by closure of Lachin Corridor

Argentina has expressed its concern about the humanitarian situation in the Lachin Corridor and pointed out the need to guarantee the freedom of movement and the human rights of the population, the Embassy of Argentina in Armenia said in a Twitter post.

“Argentina stresses the protection of human rights and peaceful settlement of disputes,” the Embassy said.

The Lachin corridor the only road connecting the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and therefore the rest of the world – has been blocked by Azerbaijanis since December 12, 2022.

The Azerbaijani side has since periodically cut the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh and disrupted the operation of the only high-voltage power line to Artsakh, which has led to dire humanitarian consequences.