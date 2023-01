330 million drams from Vardanyan brothers to the families of soldiers killed in 44-day war

Benefactors Mikayel and Karen Vardanyans implemented a new charitable program.

On the occasion of the Armenian Army Day each of the families of 1098 killed or declared missing soldiers in the 44-day war, having a minor child, received financial assistance of 300 thousand drams.

The total budget of the program amounted to 330mln drams.