Tigran Mansurian’s music playing at all metro stations in Yerevan ahead of maestro’s birthday

On the eve of composer Tigran Mansuryan’s birthday, the maestro’s works are playing at all metro stations in Yerevan.

Tomorrow the renowned Armenian composer Tigran Mansuryan will celebrate his 84th birthday. He was born on January 27, 1939 in Beirut.

His works are a unique combination of the achievements of European music of the 20th century and the best traditions of Armenian music.

Mansurian’s work includes orchestral works, concertos for string instruments and orchestra, sonatas for violoncello and piano, choral music, chamber music, and works for solo instruments.