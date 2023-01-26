Peacekeepers will respond to the behavior of EU mission in Armenia – Russian MFA

The peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation will react to the behavior of the EU observers in Armenia, taking into account the development of the situation on the ground, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement today.

According to the Ministry, the presence of EU representatives in the border regions of Armenia “can only bring geopolitical confrontation to the region and exacerbate existing contradictions.”

“The declared civilian nature of the EU mission should not be misleading either – it is formed within the framework of the EU Common Security and Defense Policy with all the ensuing consequences,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“Attempts by the European Union to gain a foothold in Armenia at any cost, to push back Russia’s mediation efforts could harm the fundamental interests of Armenians and Azerbaijanis in their aspirations to return to the peaceful development of the region. We are convinced that the key factor for stability and security in the region for the foreseeable future remains the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed on the basis of the statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia dated November 9, 2020, as well as the Russian border guards serving on the Armenian borders. They will react to the behavior of the EU observers, taking into account the development of the situation on the ground,” the statement reads.

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that while “preferred to make a choice in favor of the EU,” a CSTO mission could still be deployed, if “Armenian allies remain interested.”

“We continue to believe that the most stable and long-term basis for the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization and, in general, improvement of the situation in the region is the strict and consistent implementation of the tripartite statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia dated November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 and October 31, 2022, including on the unblocking all transport and economic ties, delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, agreement on the parameters of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, development of trilateral contacts between the public and expert circles and parliamentarians. The Russian Federation is ready to assist in every way possible,” the Foreign Ministry stated.