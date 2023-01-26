Rep. Adam Schiff announces Senate bid

Rep. Adam Schiff, who for decades has been a strong advocate of Armenian issues, especially leading the effort for the U.S. recognition of the Armenian Genocide, has announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate.

“We’re in the fight of our lives for the future of our country,” Schiff said in a statement Thursday. “Our democracy is under assault from MAGA extremists, who care only about gaining power and keeping it. And our economy is simply not working for millions of Americans, who are working harder than ever just to get by.”

Schiff, 62, has drawn ridicule from Donald Trump for his fierce criticism of the former president from various posts: as Trump impeachment manager in 2020, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.