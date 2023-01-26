Polish Senate Committee adopts resolution calling on Azerbaijan to unblock the Lachin corridor

The Foreign and EU Affairs Committee of the Polish Senate has unanimously adopted a resolution calling in Azerbaijan to unblock the Lachin corridor. the Armenian Embassy in Poland informs.

“We welcome the unanimous adoption of the resolution by Foreign & EU Affairs Committee of Senate of Poland calling Azerbaijan to immediately unblock Lachin Corridor without preconditions and guarantee security and protection of the rights of Armenian population of Nagorno Karabakh,” the Embassy tweeted.

The Lachin corridor the only road connecting the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and therefore the rest of the world – has been blocked by Azerbaijanis since December 12, 2022.

The Azerbaijani side has since periodically cut the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh and disrupted the operation of the only high-voltage power line to Artsakh, which has led to dire humanitarian consequences.