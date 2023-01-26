Humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh a matter of growing concern, Iceland’s PM says

The humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh is a matter of growing concern, Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir said at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

She recalled that by joining the Council of Europe in 2001 Armenia and Azerbaijan undertook to find a peaceful solution to the conflict and noted that “both countries must act in accordance with their commitments.

“When it comes to the Lachin corridor, the current humanitarian situation in the region is a matter of growing concern and my Foreign Minister, Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir, took on a role as the President of the Committee of Ministers, issued the statement in this respect calling also for freedom of movement and communication to be fully restored. And expressed there a concern about the precarious humanitarian situation as the result of a month-long blockade,” the Prime Minister said.

She noted that “dialogue is the key to avoid really further deterioration of the situation, and the Committee of Ministers will continue to follow those developments but it is not an easy case.”

“It is not an easy case,” Katrín Jakobsdóttir said.