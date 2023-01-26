Donald Trump to be allowed back onto Facebook and Instagram

Donald Trump will be allowed back on to Facebook and Instagram, after Meta announced it would be ending its two-year suspension of his accounts, the BBC reports.

The suspension will end “in the coming weeks”, the social media giant said.

In a statement, Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, said the public “should be able to hear what their politicians are saying.”

The then-US president was indefinitely suspended from Facebook and Instagram after the Capitol riot in 2021.

The firm had taken action following Mr Trump’s “praise for people engaged in violence at the Capitol”, Mr Clegg said.