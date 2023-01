Congress cannot stay silent as Azerbaijan tries to starve 120,000 Armenians in Artsakh – Rep. Sherman

Congressman Brad Sherman has condemned Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh as a deliberate attempt to ethnically cleanse Artsakh’s indigenous Armenian population from their homes.

Speaking on the House floor, the Congressman urged the US to enforce Section 907, cut all military aid to Azerbaijan, and send emergency aid to Artsakh.

“Congress cannot stay silent as Azerbaijan tries to starve and freeze 120,000 Armenians out of Artsakh,” he said.