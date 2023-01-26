Artsakh representatives brief Canadian MPs on ongoing blockade

Armenian National Committee of Canada (ANCC) Co-President Shahen Mirakian and Artsakh State representatives testified today at the Foreign Affairs Committee of Canada’s House of Commons on Azerbaijan’s ongoing genocidal blockade of Artsakh.

Robert Avetisyan, the Permanent Representative of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic to the United States and Canada and Gegham Stepanyan, the Nagorno-Karabakh Human Rights Defender, were also invited to testify before the Committee.

The sitting was livestreamed on the Facebook page of the Armenian National Committee of Canada.

Earlier this month, the Canadian House of Commons Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs unanimously adopted a motion, calling for a maximum of three meetings on the blockage of the Lachin Corridor and to hear directly from Artsakh State representatives.