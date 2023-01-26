Armenian-Indian relations raising to new level: Pashinyan congratulates Modi on Republic Day

Armenian-Indian friendly relations are expanding and deepening, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a congratulatory message to Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, on the occasion of the Republic Day.

“As a thousand-year-old civilization with democratic values, India is currently playing a major role in forming the agenda for responding to global challenges,” the Prime Minister said.

“In this sense, India’s successful presidency of the UN Security Council is an outstanding example, which gives us hope that India’s presidency of the G20 will also contribute to regional and global peace and stability,” he added.

He hailed the expanding and deepening friendly relations between Armenia and India and noted that new framework and directions contributing to the development of cooperation raise the cooperation to a truly new level.