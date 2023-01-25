Microsoft Outlook and Teams down for thousands around world

Tens of thousands of users around the world have reported being unable to access Microsoft services, including Teams and Outlook, the BBC reports.

Downdetector, which tracks website outages, showed more than 5,000 people in the UK had reported the email service Outlook was inaccessible.

Other services including Teams and Xbox Live were also reported by users as not working.

Microsoft says it is investigating the outage.

We're investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services. More info can be found in the admin center under MO502273. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 25, 2023

In a statement, the firm said it had “isolated the problem to networking configuration issues” and was analyzing the “best mitigation strategy to address these without causing additional impact.”

Microsoft also said it was investigating a connectivity issue with its cloud computing service, Azure, affecting what it called “a subset of users.”

Microsoft Teams is used by more than 280 million people globally, primarily in businesses and schools, where it can be of critical importance for calls, meetings and general service organisation.

According to Downdetector, issues have been reported in many other countries around the world, with thousands of reports in India and Japan alone.

Microsoft has been approached for comment.