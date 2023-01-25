Lionel Messi reportedly rejects PSG contract

Lionel Messi is reportedly unwilling to extend his stay at Paris Saint-Germain and could even complete a surprise return to Barcelona this summer.

Messi, 35, is out of contract in June but was expected to sign a one-year extension with PSG. It is believed the Argentina captain has had a change of heart after winning the World Cup in Qatar, which was the one major trophy missing from his cabinet.

As reported by Spanish outlet Marca, Messi is not motivated to win more titles in France or the Champions League again after leading Argentina to their third World Cup and achieving his ultimate dream. PSG want the Barcelona icon to stay in Paris.

Marca claim Barcelona would love to re-sign their iconic No.10, but this contrasts with other reports. According to fellow Spanish outlet Directo Gol, it is ‘impossible’ for Messi to return to the Camp Nou.

Messi would need to accept a significantly lower salary if he returns to Barcelona, but that is also the case if he moves to Argentina. An emotional return to boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys – who he left in 2000 to join Barcelona – has also been rumored.