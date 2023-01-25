Germany confirms it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Germany has approved the deployment of Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine. Berlin will send some of its own Bundeswehr stocks, and will also approve exports of the hardware from third-party allies, Deutsche Welle reports.

German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit says Berlin intends to deliver 14 Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks from the Bundeswehr’s stocks to Ukraine.

Germany is also granting approval for other European countries to send tanks from their own stocks to Ukraine, Hebestreit added.

“The aim is to quickly assemble two tank battalions with Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine,” he said.