Georgia appoints former Rector of Tbilisi State University as Ambassador to Armenia

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with Giorgi Sharvashidze, newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Armenia.

The Prime Minister congratulated the diplomat on his appointment to a new position and wished him success in his future endeavors.

The friendly and good-neighborly relations between Georgia and Armenia were emphasized and hope for active cooperation in a variety of areas was expressed.

Giorgi Sharvashidze has held various positions at the Ministry of Education and Science, including that of the First Deputy Minister. He has been engaged in scientific and pedagogical work. In 2016-2022, he served as Rector of the Tbilisi State University. In 2004-2013, he served as Director of the Academic Support Program at the Open Society Institute in Budapest.