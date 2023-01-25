Azerbaijani special services spreading fake news about evacuation of Stepanakert – Artsakh NSS

The Azerbaijani special serviceս are using the Facebook pages of the citizens of the Republic of Artsakh, to spread false documents regarding the evacuation of the residents of Stepanakert, with a view to spreading panic among the population, Artsakh’s National Security Service (NSS) informs.

The NSS of Artsakh urges not to give in to fake news and to keep calm. The National Security Service says it fully controls the situation in the territory of the republic.

In case of receiving information with questionable content, citizens are urged to contact the NSS through the official website or call 047-94-41-26 and 41-26.