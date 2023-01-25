Armenian FM draws Josep Borrell’s attention to the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh

At a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell discusses issues of regional security and stability.

Minister Mirzoyan highly appreciated the decision to deploy the EU civilian monitoring mission in Armenia.

Ararat Mirzoyan drew the attention of Josep Borrell to the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor.

It was emphasized that under the provisions of the tripartite statement of November 9, Azerbaijan should immediately stop the blocking of the Lachin Corridor. The Armenian side emphasized the importance of effective steps by the international community to prevent Azerbaijan’s policy of subjecting Nagorno-Karabakh to ethnic cleansing.

The Armenian Foreign Minister and the EU High Representative discussed the developments in the process of settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and referred to prospects of Armenia-Turkey normalization.

Issues related to the further development of the Armenia-EU partnership were also on the agenda.