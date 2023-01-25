Аzerbaijan’s actions undermine Armenia’s efforts to establish peace in the region – FM

Аzerbaijan’s actions and rhetoric undermine Armenia’s efforts to establish peace in the South Caucasus, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a meeting with Toivo Klaar, the Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia and Magdalena Grono, the Senior Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of the European Council.

The sides highlighted the decision to deploy a new EU civilian monitoring mission in Armenia, noting that it will contribute to ensuring security and stability in the region.

The situation resulting from Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor was discussed.

The parties exchanged views regarding the normalization process of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.