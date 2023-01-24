Russia continues the painstaking and complex work in dialogue with both Armenia and Azerbaijan – Peskov

Russia continues to conduct very painstaking and complex work in dialogue with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters today.

He was asked to comment on US State Secretary Antony Blinken’s call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to immediately reopen the Lachin corridor for commercial traffic.



“Russia, as one of the parties to the trilateral agreements and documents that were signed two years ago, continues to fulfill its obligations and continues very, very painstaking and complex work with both Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the Kremlin representative said.

Late on Monday Blinken spoke by telephone with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev “to urge an immediate reopening of the Lachin corridor to commercial traffic,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.