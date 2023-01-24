New Sweden-Armenia Friendship Group formed at Riksdag

The new Sweden-Armenia Friendship Group was established at the Riksdag following the Parliamentary elections held in Sweden last year. Ambassador Alexander Arzoumanian participated at the first meeting of the Friendship Group.

Björn Söder, Member of Riksdag, was elected President of the Friendship Group, which includes representatives of different political parties.

Ambassador Arzoumanian greeted the MPs and delivered remarks on the recent developments pertaining to Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

The participants of the meeting discussed the prospects of implementing different joint programs and events aimed at deepening the relations and expanding cooperation between Armenia and Sweden.