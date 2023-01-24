Gas filling stations in Artsakh stop operating as blockade continues

Starting today, the operation of gas filling stations in Stepanakert and Artsakh regions will be stopped as gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh continues to be suspended due to the intervention of the Azerbaijani side, Artsakh’s InfoCenter says.

Over the past two days the gas accumulated in the pipelines was provided to healthcare institutions, bakeries, and gas stations. However, taking into account the queues created at the gas stations and the limited volume of gas, it has been decided that the accumulated gas will now be provided only to healthcare institutions and vital facilities, and the work of the gas stations will be stopped until the gas supply is restored.



In order to ensure the smooth operation of public service and public service organizations, vehicles of the mentioned organizations will be provided with gasoline or diesel fuel.