Freedom and security of movement along Lachin corridor vital – UNFPA

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has echoed the appeal of the UN Secretary-General for de-escalation of tensions and for ensuring freedom and security of movement along the Lachin corridor, in line with previously reached agreements.

“This is critical to ensure that the basic needs of the affected population, including women and girls, young people, people with disabilities and older persons, are met,” UNFPA said in a statement.

“Freedom and security of movement along the corridor are vital for securing continued access to essential sexual and reproductive health supplies and services, and for ensuring that women can give birth safely,” the Fund added.

UNFPA said it stands ready to work with all parties, in accordance with humanitarian principles, to ensure women and girls, as well as other vulnerable people, have access to essential supplies and services.