Armenia, Qatar keen to develop cooperation: Chief legislators discuss the perspectives

On a three-day working visit to the State of Qatar, President of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyanhad a meeting with Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim, chairman of the Majlis as-Shura (Parliament).

The parties stressed the need for implementation of programs in the direction of the development of Armenian-Qatari interstate, in particular, inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly noted that the development of multilateral relations with the Arab world is one of the primary directions of Armenia’s foreign policy.

Referring to the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, the parties attached importance to the role and work of parliamentary friendship groups.

Alen Simonyan presented details of the post-war situation and Azerbaijan’s claims on the territorial integrity of Armenia.

“I am convinced that the Armenia-Qatar cooperation has a great potential for development and expansion, and I, as the chairman of the National Assembly, am ready to support the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between Armenia and Qatar for the benefit of our brotherly nations,” he added. Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim stressed the need to establish peace in the region.

Thoughts were exchanged on economic cooperation. The Arab partner referred to the various wars taking place in the world, noting that wars waged on the basis of religious and racial discrimination and aggression are unacceptable. The parties noted that the parliaments have a lot to do in the fight against them.

Alen Simonyan invited his counterpart to pay an official visit to Armenia.