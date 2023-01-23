Situation around Lachin corridor serious, solutions have to urgently be found – Toivo Klaar

The situation around the Lachin corridor is serious and solutions have to urgently be found, Toivo Klaar, EU’s Special Representativebfor the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, said in a Twitter post.

Klaar is back in Yerevan for a day of meetings.

“I look forward to discussions to explore ways forward. The EU goal remains a comprehensive Armenia-azerbaijan settlement,” he said.

The Lachin corridor – the only road concerting the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and therefore the rest of the world – has been blocked by Azerbaijanis since December 12, 2022 under fake environmental pretext, leading to dire humanitarian consequences.