Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, EU envoy discuss illegal blocking of Lachin corridor

Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan received Toivo Klaar, the EU Special Representative for the crisis in the South Caucasus and Georgia. The meeting was also attended by the head of the EU delegation in Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wictorin.



Armen Grigoryan and Toivo Klaar discussed the blocking of the Lachin Corridor and the resulting pro-humanitarian crisis. Secretary Grigoryan emphasized the implementation of effective steps by international partners aimed at stopping the illegal blockade of Nagorno Karabakh and preventing the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh Armenians.



During the meeting, the interlocutors also discussed other issues of bilateral interest.