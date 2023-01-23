Artsakh President talks to Paris Mayor, briefs on consequences of blockade

Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan had a phone conversation with Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo at the latter’s initiative.

The situation established in Artsakh as a result of the blockade by Azerbaijan was on the agenda.

“I have presented in detail the causes and consequences of the humanitarian disaster, noting that clear evaluations and actions of the international community are necessary to overcome it,” President Harutyunyan said.

Anne Hidalgo conveyed her solidarity and support to the people of Artsakh assuring that they will multiply their consistent efforts to defuse the situation.