Aliyev keeps ensuring the international community that the Lachin corridor is open, but denies entry to fact-finding mission

“If this is true, why Azerbaijan denies an international fact-finding mission?” he asked.

“Lachin Corridor has been blockaded by Azerbaijan for 43 days. Aliyev keeps ensuring all international partners that the Corridor is open and that Azerbaijan is not starving 120 thousand people with its ethnic cleansing policy. If this is true, why Azerbaijan denies an international fact-finding mission?” Marukhyan tweeted.

The Lachin corridor – the only road concerting the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and therefore the rest of the world – has been blocked by Azerbaijanis since December 12, 2022 under fake environmental pretext, leading to dire humanitarian consequences.