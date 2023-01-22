Armenia interested in stable and consistent development of cooperation with China – PM

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent congratulatory messages to the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang on the occasion of the Chinese New Year.

The message addressed to Xi Jinping reads:

“Your Excellency,

Let me send you my warm congratulations and sincere wishes on the occasion of the Chinese New Year.

May this traditional and at the same time modern and most beloved family holiday in China bring health, new achievements and joy to all families.

As you know, last year we marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and China, and in this regard, I am sure that the results of the mutually beneficial cooperation recorded in various fields of mutual interest during these years will multiply in the near future for the benefit of our two friendly peoples.

Taking this opportunity, let me once again sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, wishing you good health and new successes, and progress and prosperity to the Chinese people.”

The message addressed to Li Keqiang reads:

“Your Excellency,

I warmly congratulate you on the occasion of the Chinese New Year, the Spring Festival. May this holiday of family reunion bring peace and harmony to the people of China.

Armenia attaches great importance to the stable and consistent development of close cooperation with China. Last year marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and China, and in this regard I strongly believe and hope that we will further strengthen and deepen the friendly relations formed between our countries for the benefit of our two friendly peoples.

I wish you good health and success, and happiness and well-being to the friendly people of China.”