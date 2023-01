Former Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates 34th birthday today. On this occasion the Football Federation of Armenia has shared a recap of his most memorable moments with the Armenian national team. Mkhitaryan scored 32 goals in 95 matches for Armenia.

Mkhitaryan current club Inter congratulated the midfielder, who recently won his first trophy with the club – the Italian Super Cup. The Armenian made 23 appearance for Inter this season, scoring 2 goals.