US rock legend David Crosby dies aged 81

Veteran US folk-rock star David Crosby has died aged 81, his representative has confirmed, the BBC reports.

He helped set up two major bands in the 1960s: The Byrds, and Crosby, Stills and Nash. He was renowned for his guitar-playing and vocal harmonies.

His career saw him achieve the rare feat of being inducted to the revered Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

Former bandmates saluted Crosby’s creative talents, while acknowledging the conflicts they had endured.

Crosby’s wife told showbiz site Variety that he died “after a long illness” while surrounded by family.

“His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music,” her statement added.

Crosby was born in California on 14 August 1941, the son of Oscar-winning Hollywood cinematographer Floyd Crosby.

He joined The Byrds in 1964 – a folk-rock group which scored its first hit with a cover of Bob Dylan’s Tambourine Man.

His tempestuous tenure – a period during which he also briefly dated singer Joni Mitchell – culminated in his being fired from the group three years later.

Crosby, Stills and Nash came together as a supergroup soon afterwards, and performed at the legendary Woodstock festival in 1969.

They were later joined by Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young. This band, too, was beset by in-fighting and broke up after a few years – though has periodically reformed for concerts since.

Hits written by Crosby during his time in the band included the hippy anthems Almost Cut My Hair and Deja Vu.