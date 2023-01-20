US judge fines Donald Trump nearly $1m for Clinton lawsuit

A US judge has ordered Donald Trump and one of his lawyers to jointly pay nearly $1m in fines for a “frivolous” lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others, the BBC reports.

The lawsuit accused Mrs Clinton and others of trying to rig the 2016 US presidential election by linking his campaign to Russia.

“This case should never have been brought,” wrote US District Judge Donald M Middlebrooks in his order.

Mr Trump has not immediately responded.

The former president’s lawsuit, filed last March, accused Mrs Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and others of conspiring to “weave a false narrative” during the 2016 election that his campaign was colluding with Russia to win the race.