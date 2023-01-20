The idea of a meeting between Armenian, Georgian, Azerbaijani leaders being considered – FM Mirzoyan

Armenia is interested in the development of trilateral dialogue between the countries of the South Caucasus, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in an interview with Armenipress.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said Yerevan rejected the proposal to create a trilateral format of Armenia-Georgia-Azerbaijan.

“We see the possible Tbilisi as a platform for trilateral regional discussions, not Armenia-Azerbaijan bilateral meetings. The idea of a meeting between the Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia and the President of Azerbaijan is circulating now,” the Foreign Minister said.

“The Armenian side has expressed readiness and is still ready for such a meeting, but such a meeting does not seem particularly effective and promising, when it is not possible to agree on even a simple joint statement expressing commitment to the elimination of hate speech and hostility,” FM Mirzoyan stated.

He noted that Armenia is definitely interested in the complete unblocking of transport and economic infrastructures in the region in accordance with the principles laid down in the tripartite statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, and in being part of larger transport projects.

He reminded that the Armenian Crossroad project was put forward by the Armenian government by combining north-south and east-west mechanisms.

“Our proposals for the opening of regional communications are valid and we can do it at any time, within the framework of the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the countries over the roads and the observance of national legislation. Basically, the only and main obstacle here is the groundless demand of the extraterritorial corridor put forward by Azerbaijan,” Mirzoyan said.