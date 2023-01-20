Azerbaijan partially restores gas supply to Artsakh

The Azerbaijani side has partially opened the only gas pipeline entering Artsakh from Armenia, but due to low pressure, gas supply will be restored in the Republic with certain restrictions, Artsakh InfoCenter imforms.

In order to ensure the uninterrupted operation of vital infrastructure and the minimum needs of the population, gas will be supplied to Stepanakert residential houses, regional gas stations, as well as some strategic objects with restrictions.

The population is urgef to be careful and follow the safety rules.