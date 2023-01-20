Artsakh salutes European Parliament resolution condemning the ongoing blockade

Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry has welcomed the European Parliament’s condemnation of the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, as well as its call to immediately reopen the Lachin Corridor pursuant to the provisions of the Trilateral Statement of 9 November 2020․

“We express our appreciation to the members of the European Parliament who demonstrated a principled position on the need to put an end to the inhumane policy of Azerbaijan towards Artsakh and its people,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“We support the calls to send a fact-finding mission to the Lachin Corridor to assess the humanitarian situation on the ground, as well as to grant access to Artsakh for international organizations in general. We highly appreciate the appeal of the European Parliament to the international community to be actively involved in the fate of the people of Artsakh,” it added.

“In this regard, we reiterate that the blockade of Artsakh is only one of the components of the Azerbaijani plan to destroy the people of Artsakh. Having created unbearable living conditions, Azerbaijan seeks to expel the people of Artsakh from their homeland. We consider it important to concentrate the collective efforts of the international community on the implementation of specific measures to prevent the genocidal plans of Azerbaijan,” the Ministry added.