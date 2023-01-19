US wants to see constructive dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan put back on track – Ned Price

The US wants to see constructive dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan put back on track, Spokesperson for the Department of State Ned Price said at a daily briefing.

“We stand ready to engage bilaterally. We stand ready to engage with and through partners, through the OSCE or, if and when appropriate, trilaterally, as we have done in the past,” Price said.

“We’re going to do what is ultimately most helpful. And at the end of last year, there were a couple meetings that the Secretary chaired between his counterparts, a trilateral meeting between Armenia, Azerbaijan, with Secretary Blinken in the middle. We did that at Blair House. We did that in New York. Of course, we’ve seen setbacks when it comes to Nagorno-Karabakh of late,” the Spokesman said.

Late on Wednesday US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Secretary Blinken welcomed the Prime Minister’s commitment to peace, and the two discussed steps to restart bilateral talks with Azerbaijan.

The Secretary expressed deep concern for the worsening humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, resulting from the blockage of the Lachin corridor. He also reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to support efforts toward a lasting peace and to our strong multifaceted bilateral relationship.