Secretary General of Cyprus MFA visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

The delegation led by the Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry of Cyprus Cornelius Corneliou visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial today.

Lusine Abrahamyan, the deputy director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, welcomed the guests and briefed them on the history of the creation of the memorial complex. She also referred to the history of the three khachkars erected in the Tsitsernakaberd area in memory of the Armenians who died in the massacres organized by the Azerbaijani government in the cities of Sumgait, Kirovabad (Gandzak), Baku late last century, and the stories of the five freedom fighters buried in front of Hushapat (Memorial Wall) during the Artsakh liberation struggle.

Mr. Cornelius Corneliu laid a wreath at the memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide. The guests then placed flowers near the eternal fire and observed a moment of silence in memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Members of the delegation also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum, got acquainted with the permanent and temporary exhibitions, after which Mr. Cornelios Corneliu made a note in the memorial book of Honored Guests. At the end of the visit, the guests visited the Memory Park, where high-ranking officials of Cyprus have planted fir trees in different years.