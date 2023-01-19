President of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers calls for reopening of Lachin corridor

Iceland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and President of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers, Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir, has called for opening of the Lachin corridor.

“I am concerned about the increasingly precarious humanitarian situation of people living in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the month-long blockade of the Lachin corridor,” she said.

The President of the Committee of Ministers called on the relevant authorities to quickly restore freedom of movement along the corridor to avoid further deterioration of the situation.”

“I call on all stakeholders to resolve their concerns through dialogue and remain ready to contribute to their efforts in this regard,” Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir added.