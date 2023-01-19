His Holiness Karekin II offers condolences over deadly fire at military barracks

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II has expressed his condolences over the fire at military barracks that left 15 troops killed.



“It is with deep sorrow that we learned about 15 servicemen killed and three wounded as a result of the fire that broke out in the barracks of an engineering unit of the Ministry of Defense,” His Holiness said.



“We express our condolences and sorrow to the families of the victims and ask for the consolation and support of the Holy Spirit for their grieving hearts. We pray to the Merciful God, that the Good Lord may receive the souls of our fallen children in the bright abodes of heaven,” the Catholisocs said.



“May the Benevolent God grant the wounded servicemen a speedy recovery. We ask that the Almighty Lord preserve our homeland peacefully and safely, keeping our people away from such tragedies,” His Holiness Karekin II said.