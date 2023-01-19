Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins Italy’s Super Cup with Inter

Former Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan has won Italy’s Super Cup with Inter.

Inter brushed aside rivals AC Milan 3-0 to win the Supercoppa Italiana for a second consecutive year, Eurosport reports.

Federico Dimarco, Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez were on target at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as Simone Inzaghi’s charges claimed the bragging rights with a comprehensive victory in the Derby della Madonnina.

Inter made the breakthrough after just 10 minutes with their first shot on target, Nicolo Barella rolling a cross into the path of Dimarco who slotted home at the back post.

Rafael Leao forced a decent save from Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana before the Nerazzurri doubled their advantage when Dzeko left Tonali in his wake before rifling his shot into the bottom corner with just 21 minutes played.

Milan would have been further behind only for goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu who denied Martinez and Dimarco his brace.

Stefano Pioli opted not to make any changes at the break but would have been happy with his side’s initial approach to the second half, as Leao went close to halving the deficit with a venomous shot that drifted agonisingly over.

Having failed to make their pressure pay, Milan’s enthusiasm dwindled, and the in-form Lautaro added a third after shrugging off Tomori before finishing with the outside of his boot for his 12th goal of the season.