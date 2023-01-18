Rep. John Sarbanes opposes the potential sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey

Member of the US House of Representatives John Sarbanes opposes the potential sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.

“We should not reward, accommodate or seek to cajole the Erdogan regime, given its ongoing demonstration of contempt for international standards, human rights and the sovereignty of nations,” Rep. Sarbanes said in a Twitter post.

I oppose the potential sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey. We should not reward, accommodate or seek to cajole the Erdogan regime, given its ongoing demonstration of contempt for international standards, human rights and the sovereignty of nations. https://t.co/wu3F2RuTcB — Rep. John Sarbanes (@RepSarbanes) January 17, 2023

The chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez earlier vowed to continue blocking the transfer of warplanes to Turkey unless Ankara improves its human rights record and ceases threatening U.S. regional allies.