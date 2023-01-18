Pashinyan, Blinken discuss humanitarian situation in Artsakh caused by Azerbaijan’s blocking of Lachin Corridor

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The interlocutors discussed the severe humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh caused by Azerbaijan’s blocking of the Lachin Corridor. The Prime Minister noted that by closing the Lachin Corridor, Azerbaijan once again resorted to a provocative action and actually violated the obligation assumed by the trilateral declaration of November 9, 2020.

The US Secretary of State emphasized the importance of the uninterrupted operation of the Lachin Corridor and expressed the US readiness to continue contributing to the solution of this problem.

The interlocutors exchanged ideas on the issues of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, protection of the rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, unblocking of regional infrastructures, and normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations.