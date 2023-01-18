NATO interested in ensuring stability and peace in the South Caucasus, special envoy tells Armenian PM

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina Píriz. The parties discussed issues related to Armenia-NATO cooperation, as well as the processes taking place in the South Caucasus.

The Prime Minister referred to the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh caused by the blocking of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan. Nikol Pashinyan stressed that with its provocative step, Azerbaijan once again violates the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 and emphasized the importance of the international community’s attention and appropriate response to the situation.

The special representative of the NATO Secretary General expressed concern about the situation caused by the blocking of the Lachin Corridor and emphasized the importance of ensuring the uninterrupted operation of the corridor. Javier Colomina added that NATO is interested in ensuring stability and peace in the region and expresses support for the efforts made by international partners in this direction.

During the meeting, the interlocutors also discussed other issues of mutual interest.