International help required to prevent deteriorating situation in Artsakh – Ruben Vardanyan

International help is required to prevent the deterioration of the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan said in a Twitter post.

“Artsakh has been under a blockade by Azerbaijan for 38 days now. And yesterday, our neighbor cut off the gas and electricity supply from Armenia to Nagorno Karabakh. As a result, 120 thousand people continue to face new life-threatening challenges and restrictions in their everyday lives,” Vardanyan said.

“Azerbaijan’s intent is clear: they want to force Armenians to leave their homeland, which certainly won’t happen. However international help is required to prevent the deterioration of this humanitarian crisis,” the Minister of State added.