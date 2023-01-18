Europe no longer has the right to finance the terrorist state of Azerbaijan – MEP François-Xavier Bellamy

Europe no longer has the right to finance the terrorist state of Azerbaijan, Member of the European Parliament François-Xavier Bellamy said at the plenary session of on Tuesday.

“For more than a month, the only road to Nagorno-Karabakh has been closed by Azerbaijan: Aliyev has taken 120,000 Armenian civilians hostage, cut off from everything, deprived of food and healthcare. Europe no longer has the right to finance this terrorist state,” the MEP said.

Depuis plus d’un mois, la seule route vers le Haut-Karabakh est fermée par l’Azerbaïdjan : Aliev prend en otage 120 000 civils arméniens, coupés de tout, privés d’alimentation et de soins. L’Europe n’a plus le droit de financer cet État terroriste. #HautKarabakh #Artsakh #Lachin pic.twitter.com/Eah8M12aGL — Fx Bellamy (@fxbellamy) January 17, 2023

Azerbaijanis have kept the Lachin corridor – the only road connecting the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and therefore the rest of the world – blocked since December 12.